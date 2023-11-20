Payden & Rygel Sells 369,200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 369,200 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

