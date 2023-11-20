Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,239 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 581,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 428,884 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 892,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117,016 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

NYSE HDB opened at $58.14 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

