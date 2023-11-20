Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $258.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

