Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,442 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $152.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.97. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

