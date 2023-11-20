Profund Advisors LLC Buys 666 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $6,730,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

JD.com Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JD opened at $27.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

