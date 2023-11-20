Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $217.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.03. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

