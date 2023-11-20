Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $547.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $557.08.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

