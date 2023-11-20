Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,425 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $61.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.