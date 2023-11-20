MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,448.00 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,485.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,296.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.