Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.41.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $156.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

