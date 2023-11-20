Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 25,714.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,474,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

DHR opened at $207.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day moving average is $234.72.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

