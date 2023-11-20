NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 0.2 %

NTES stock opened at $117.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $117.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.