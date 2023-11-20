Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $48.35 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

