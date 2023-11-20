Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,228 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $654.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $659.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

