Insider Buying: Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.81 per share, with a total value of C$89,700.10.

Martinrea International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$12.72 on Monday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.29 and a 1-year high of C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.86.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.18.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

