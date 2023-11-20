Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

