Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

SNOW stock opened at $162.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,446 shares of company stock worth $14,733,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

