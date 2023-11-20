Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $540.02 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.02.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

