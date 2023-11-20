Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $273.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.80 and its 200 day moving average is $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $220.21 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.