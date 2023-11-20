Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Westlake worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Westlake by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake stock opened at $129.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

