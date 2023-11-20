Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CSL opened at $273.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $289.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

