Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 144 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $176.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

