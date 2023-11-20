Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $74.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

