Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $969.84 million for the quarter.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Report on BBAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.