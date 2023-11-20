PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.60. The company has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

