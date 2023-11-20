Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 984 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.