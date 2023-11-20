Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,404 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after acquiring an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.