Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,564 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.81% of TEGNA worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,584,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,446,000 after buying an additional 320,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,294,000 after buying an additional 257,933 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,496,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,685,000 after buying an additional 7,677,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TEGNA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,888,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,083,000 after purchasing an additional 892,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,446,000 after purchasing an additional 424,261 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.64.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

