Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,442 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:STM opened at $45.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

