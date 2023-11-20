Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Quarry LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $377,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

