Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 7.9% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 82.1% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.87. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

