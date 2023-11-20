Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 425,805 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,805 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 12.15% of Tredegar worth $27,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 549,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Tredegar by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Tredegar from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

