Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $17.25 Million Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.75% of Cutera worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 454,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 548,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 53.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at $10,963,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

In related news, CFO Stuart Drummond acquired 5,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,844.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stuart Drummond acquired 5,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,844.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Taylor C. Harris acquired 30,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,219.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

