Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

CHD opened at $92.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.86 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

