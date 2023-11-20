Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 380,868 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after buying an additional 175,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

United States Cellular Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USM opened at $44.35 on Monday. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 341.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.