Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 55,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 211.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $212.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.25. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

