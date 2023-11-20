Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.10 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.57 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

