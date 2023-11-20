Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $80.28 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

