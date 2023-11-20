Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

