Gabelli Funds LLC Has $17.80 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $270.28 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.