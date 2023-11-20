Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 104,430 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 843,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

