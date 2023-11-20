Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 15,575 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,466,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $246.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

