Gabelli Funds LLC Has $18.04 Million Stock Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.07% of Sinclair worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sinclair

In related news, Director Howard E. Friedman acquired 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,034.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,371 shares in the company, valued at $537,652.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Sinclair Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $917.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

