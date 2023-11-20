CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.81% of CTS worth $24,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the first quarter worth $8,976,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 11.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 150,754 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $3,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

CTS Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CTS opened at $39.73 on Monday. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.