Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $848,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

