Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Liberty Global worth $22,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,997 shares of company stock worth $3,456,514. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBTYA

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.