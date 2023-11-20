Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.45% of Astec Industries worth $25,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

ASTE opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.87 million, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.77 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

