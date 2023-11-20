abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VFL stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Get abrdn National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.