VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

EGY opened at $4.55 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

