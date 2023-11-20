VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
EGY opened at $4.55 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
