Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $13.07 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

AIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

